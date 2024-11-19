Paper Shredding Truck Appears Outside DOJ After Gaetz Nomination

A paper shredding truck was spotted on Tuesday outside the Justice Department, according to a photo from the Oversight Project.

The truck’s appearance suggests the agency is destroying sensitive paperwork before the Trump administration takes power.

“Today a paper shredding truck arrived,” the Oversight Project posted on X. “We have maintained a physical investigative presence by the @TheJusticeDept, which also is more convenient for cooperating sources.”

The sighting comes after President-elect Donald Trump nominated former Rep. Matt Gaetz last week as attorney general to clean up the bureaucracy. “Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in his announcement.

Trump transition adviser Mark Paoletta warned DOJ career attorneys last week that subverting, undermining, or sabotaging Trump’s incoming agenda will be cause for termination.