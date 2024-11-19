Paper Shredding Truck Appears Outside DOJ After Gaetz Nomination

A paper shredding truck was spotted on Tuesday outside the Justice Department, according to a photo from the Oversight Project.
The truck’s appearance suggests the agency is destroying sensitive paperwork before the Trump administration takes power.
“Today a paper shredding truck arrived,” the Oversight Project posted on X. “We have maintained a physical investigative presence by the @TheJusticeDept, which also is more convenient for cooperating sources.”
The sighting comes after President-elect Donald Trump nominated former Rep. Matt Gaetz last week as attorney general to clean up the bureaucracy. “Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in his announcement.
Trump transition adviser Mark Paoletta warned DOJ career attorneys last week that subverting, undermining, or sabotaging Trump’s incoming agenda will be cause for termination.
Paoletta cited examples of potential policies the DOJ might have to implement, such as deporting illegal aliens, securing the southern border, banning race-based affirmative action, investigating antisemitism, halting big tech censorship, and granting pardons and commutations to January 6 defendants.
One of Trump’s top priorities is to purge the federal government of rogue and corrupt actors within the administrative state. More on that priority is here.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.