Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is leading the charge along with other states to confirm President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Pam Bondi as the next U.S. Attorney General.

In a press release Tuesday, Moody’s office said she is leading the multistate effort to urge the U.S. Senate to confirm Bondi, who was Florida’s attorney general for eight years:

Moody, 27 attorneys general, and two attorneys general-elect are showcasing Bondi’s track record in the Sunshine State.

Moody said:

Pam Bondi is a proven leader and fighter for justice. After her work over nearly two decades of prosecuting murderers and standing up for crime victims, she became Florida’s first female Attorney General and took the fight straight to the drug smugglers, human traffickers and serial rapists. Attorney General Bondi shut down pill mills, put human traffickers behind bars and fought to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits — to bring predators to justice and some sense of closure to victims of rape. Her stellar record as an attorney general, state prosecutor and fighter for justice has prepared her to serve as the nation’s 87th U.S. Attorney General and we look forward to a swift, successful confirmation.

Attorneys general from the following states are siding with Moody in the effort: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Trump nominated Bondi after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dropped out due to an ethics probe alleging sexual misconduct, Breitbart News reported November 21.

Trump said, “For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

A few days before the presidential election that Trump won in a landslide after beating Vice President Kamala Harris (D), Bondi shared a photo of herself and Trump:

Following Trump’s nomination announcement, political commentator Jason Johnson said his choice of Bondi was a “dangerous and effective pick,” Breitbart News reported.