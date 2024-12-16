‘Almost a Criminal Act’: Trump Rips Biden for Selling Border Wall Material

President-elect Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration for apparently selling border wall materials for pennies on the dollar.

The Biden administration is trying to sell border wall materials on government surplus auction sites for much less than the materials appear to be worth, Daily Wire reporter James Lalino revealed last week.

“The administration is trying to sell it for five cents on the dollar, knowing that we’re getting ready to put it up,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

“It’s about double the price of what it would have been six years ago,” Trump said of the 200 miles of border wall material he said his administration ordered. “It’s very expensive.”

“It’s almost a criminal act. They know we’re going to use it, and if we don’t have it, we’re going to have to rebuild it, and it’ll cost double what it cost years ago, and that’s hundreds of millions of dollars, because you’re talking about a lot of wall,” Trump explained.

Trump suggested the Biden administration is trying to dispose of the material because it is “trying to stop our nation” from securing the border.

“All it means really is that we’re going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more, not even talking about the time,” he added:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said last week he was told the border wall material is “mostly junk.” If any material is in good repair, Patrick said Texas will look into purchasing the material.

WATCH — Border Patrol Chief DISAGREES with Biden’s Decision to Stop Building Southern Border Wall:

“The Texas Facilities Commission told us today that the material for sale was mostly junk, with most panels covered in concrete and rust. There were a few panels that might be usable but not worth the cost of shipping to Texas from Arizona,” he posted on X. “In short, this was a Biden ruse to gain favor with the radical left open border crowd, showing Biden was fighting President Trump to the bitter end. Rest assured, if they sell any panels that make economic sense, we will buy them and give them to President Trump when he takes office.”

