Biden Selling Border Wall ‘Junk,’ ‘Scraps’ to Appease Open Border Leftists on Way Out, Says Texas

After the discovery of the Biden administration starting to sell off what appear to be sections of unused border wall materials, Texas looked into buying the sections to donate to the incoming Trump administration. Texas officials determined the materials were mostly junk, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick reported.

Earlier this week, Daily Wire reporter James Lalino revealed the Biden administration was quietly moving materials away from the border region to a government surplus auction site.

The following day, Lieutenant Governor Patrick went on Fox News and said Texas should buy the materials and donate them to the incoming Trump administration, Breitbart News reported.

“Message to the White House right now, I will bid on all of that wall and we will buy it in Texas and we will give it to Donald Trump,” Patrick told Laura Ingraham.

On Friday, Patrick posted on X that Governor Greg Abbott had previously instructed the Texas Facilities Commission to look into purchasing useable materials.

“The Texas Facilities Commission told us today that the material for sale was mostly junk, with most panels covered in concrete and rust,” the lieutenant governor wrote. “There were a few panels that might be usable but not worth the cost of shipping to Texas from Arizona.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) also posted comments about the material being mostly scraps from sections that had been cut by human smugglers or blown down in incomplete construction areas.

“In short,” Patrick concluded, “this was a Biden ruse to gain favor with the radical left open border crowd, showing Biden was fighting President Trump to the bitter end. Rest assured, if they sell any panels that make economic sense, we will buy them and give them to President Trump when he takes office.”

In March 2022, Governor Abbott purchased border wall materials being sold by the Biden administration to build more barriers in Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

“In addition, a lot of people saw on TV a lot of these border wall components like this that were just laying on the ground, that taxpayers had paid for,” Abbott said in an exclusive interview in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Biden chose not to build the wall.”

Randy Clark / Breitbart News