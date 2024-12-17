Confidence in the American judicial system crashed to its lowest point in two decades under President Joe Biden, Gallup found Tuesday.

The drop in confidence reflects dissatisfaction with the weaponization of justice against Republicans.

President-elect Donald Trump faced four criminal indictments since Biden assumed office. Some of the cases were dropped after Trump won reelection in November.

Only 44 percent of Americans have confidence in the courts, down from 62 percent when Trump left office, a full 18 points, Gallup reported.

Gallup said the “few” countries that “have seen larger percentage-point drops in confidence in the judiciary” than the U.S. include Myanmar (-46 percent), Venezuela (-35 percent), and Syria (-28 percent).

Gallup reported its findings:

A look at trends in judicial confidence by Americans’ approval of their country’s leadership (Gallup doesn’t measure party identification in its global surveys) provides insights into how the U.S. has reached its lowest point on record for faith in the courts. Under Joe Biden’s presidency, those disapproving of U.S. leadership have lost confidence in the judicial system and courts, from 46% in 2021 to 29% in 2024. By contrast, judicial confidence among those approving of U.S. leadership was steady at 62% between 2021 and 2023, before dipping sharply to 44% this year. This follows a pattern similar to, though more pronounced than, the one seen in the first four years of Barack Obama’s administration. This year marks the first time on record that judicial confidence among those approving of U.S. leadership has ever dipped below 60%, and the first time that confidence in the courts has been below 50% among both those who approve and those who disapprove of U.S. leadership, a double whammy pushing the national figure to its lowest in two decades.

Gallup surveyed 1,000 Americans from June 28 – August 1.

