Donald Trump’s Day One Executive Orders: Promises to Fulfill on January 20

President-elect Donald Trump will take office on January 20 and has pledged to sign a host of executive orders (EOs) on day one.

Many of the EOs will reverse policies undertaken by the Biden administration, restore Trump’s own past policies, and implement new policy goals.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s pick for White House deputy chief of staff for policy, said deportations of illegal migrants will be the president-elect’s first priority.

“President Trump … on day one, is going to issue a series of executive orders that seal the border shut and begin the largest deportation operation in American history,” he told Fox News in December.

Axios compiled the actions Trump said he would take, ranking the list based on mentions from Trump’s 122 speeches, press conferences, and interviews delivered from January 1, 2023 to December 6, 2024.

The list includes:

Settle the Russia-Ukraine war

Close the border

Cut federal funding for schools that teach CRT or who have a vaccine mandate

Breitbart News published a list of ten executive orders that Trump could issue on his first day. Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak recommended over 200 executive orders, actions, and policies that Trump should enact in his first 100 days. Democrats and their media allies will try to portray him as a “lame duck” who cannot run again and point to past challenges of passing his agenda through Congress even when Republicans controlled both chambers.