Gas Prices Expected to Drop in 2025, Fulfilling Trump’s Campaign Promise

The price of gas will go down under the Trump administration, GasBuddy forecasted on Monday.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to reduce energy prices for Americans by allowing companies to “drill, baby, drill.”

The national average for regular gas will fall below $3.22 cents in 2025, according to CNN, reporting the GasBuddy prediction, with prices crashing to $2.81 in next December.

The $3.22 mark would be the lowest annual average since 2021, the year President Joe Biden assumed office. By 2022, amid soaring inflation fueled by massive spending packages and red tape, American drivers paid more than $5 a gallon.

“2025 looks to continue the trend of slow-but-steady improvement at the pump,” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan told CNN.

Trump promised many times he would unleash American energy if reelected. He said prices could drop to about $2 a gallon.

“At the center of our effort to bring the cost of living under control will be the all-out push to end the Biden-Harris war on American energy,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Asheville, North Carolina, in August. “We will drill, baby, drill.”

After Trump’s win, he told Kristen Welker of NBC’s Meet the Press that Biden’s inflation, fueled by high energy costs, helped him win the election.

“I won on groceries,” Trump said. “I won an election based on that. … We’re going to bring those prices way down.”

Only 19 percent of Americans are satisfied with Biden’s America, a Gallup poll found last week.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.