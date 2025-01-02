President-elect Donald Trump used social media Thursday to call out President Joe Biden as the “WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER.”

The United States has had a number of presidents who are often criticized as being the worst in history.

Those include Andrew Johnson, the dubious heir of reconstruction; Woodrow Wilson, the father of the administrative state; Lyndon Johnson, who formed the weaponization of the administrative state; George W. Bush, who expanded the powers of the national security state; and Barack Obama, the pinnacle of wokism.

Trump cited several examples of why he believes Biden worse than previous presidents, such as not preventing Wednesday’s terror attack in New Orleans.

“With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday. “That time has come, only worse than ever imagined.”

“What he and his group of Election Interfering ‘thugs’ have done to our Country will not soon be forgotten!” he exclaimed.

Fifty percent of Americans believe Biden will go down as a “below average” to “poor” president, a YouGov poll recently found . Only 22 percent said he his presidency will be “above average” or “outstanding,” while 21 percent he will be remembered as an “average” president.

During Biden’s tenure, America suffered the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, soaring inflation, the weaponization of justice, the prosecution of political opponents, and a gridlocked Congress unable to solve the nation’s woes.

Russia also invaded Ukraine, and millions of migrants poured over the United States’ southern border. Homelessness grew 18 percent in 2024 alone, fueled by rising prices and a surge of migrants.

Only 19 percent of Americans were satisfied with Biden’s America, a Gallup poll found last week.

