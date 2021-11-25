New York City Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) blamed guns after a career criminal attack two NYPD officers on Thanksgiving Eve.

The New York Times noted two NYPD officers in the Bronx were shot Wednesday night while responding to reports of a man with a gun.

The officers, one male, one female, are both expected to survive.

The shooting suspect was shot three times during the gun battle with officers and his condition has been “upgraded to serious from critical.”

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea noted the suspect was a “career criminal with far too many arrests.”

Shea also noted the firearm used by the suspect was reported stolen in Georgia last year.

FOX News reported that Mayor de Blasio suggested there are “too many guns out there.” He added the criminal’s alleged use of a stolen gun is “another example of a gun from out of state, comes into our city, hurts a New Yorker.”

NYPD News quoted Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch saying, “Yes there’s guns on the street, but perps aren’t afraid to carry them. They’re not afraid to put it in their belt, put it in their pocket, and pull it out on a police officer. That’s the problem.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.