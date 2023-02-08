Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) says Republicans’ push to make the Sunshine State the 26th constitutional carry state is “fascism.”

Frost did not define fascism nor explain how constitutional carry is indicative of it, but on February 7, 2023, he did tell MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is “abusing his power” in pursuit of constitutional carry.

Frost said, “This permitless carry bill, this is any gun, any where, any time, no permit. That’s not common sense. This is legislation that will result in death.”

He added, “People will die if this bill passed the Florida House, Florida Senate, and is signed by the Governor.”

On June 7, 2017, Breitbart News relayed FBI data published by the NRA that showed two of the earliest permitless carry states, hereafter called constitutional carry states, were Alaska and Arizona. And both states saw their handgun murders decline when their concealed carry permit requirements were abolished.

The date showed Alaska’s handgun murder rate “declined after the state enacted [constitutional carry] in 2003.” Moreover, in the 14 years between the abolition of the permit requirement and 2017 “handgun murders…declined as a percentage of the total number of murders.”

A drop in handgun murders also took place in Arizona after that state abolished its concealed carry permit requirement in 2010.

More recently, the Maine Wire noted crime fell in Maine after the state abolished its concealed carry permit requirement in 2015.

Twenty-five state currently have constitutional carry. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.