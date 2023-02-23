Orlando News Reporter Shot to Death While Reporting on Homicide

A Spectrum News 13 reporter was shot and killed in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday afternoon while reporting on a homicide that had occurred earlier in the day.

Reporter Dylan Lyons and a photographer were on scene reporting sometime around 4:00 p.m. when they were shot while reporting on a homicide of a woman in her twenties, which occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m., WCJB noted.

Police believe the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is the same individual who killed the woman earlier that day.

The accompanying photographer, Jesse Waldon, was critically injured:

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Spectrum News 13 released a statement about Lyon’s death:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.

