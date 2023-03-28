Transgender Shooter Drew Cartoons Depicting Attack on Christian School

The 28-year-old transgender attacker who opened fire in the Nashville Christian School allegedly drew cartoons outlining the attack and even of the clothes she planned to wear while carrying it out.

The Daily Mail noted that Metropolitan Nashville Police Department chief John Drake talked about the manifesto the attacker left behind, and he indicated that it included drawings.

He said, “So we have a manifesto – we have a booklet that shows exactly what she had planned to do. We have maps that showed the entry point into the school, the weapons that she was going to use, the clothing that she was going to wear. She had drawn it up almost like a cartoon character.”

Drake stressed that the drawing of the clothes she planned to wear “‘was exactly what she had on during this incident.”

He then reiterated his belief that the attack was a targeted one, saying, “She was a previous student–she had connections there.’

Drake added, “The head of the school was assassinated in the hallway, so we feel like it was targeted and planned,”

Breitbart News reported that the transgender attacker texted a former basketball teammate via Instagram prior to the shooting and told her, “I’m planning to die today.”

WTVF observed that the attacker followed up with a message that said, “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

