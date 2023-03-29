Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Says Gun Controllers Can Use ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ to Push ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 25: Dee Snider of Twisted Sister performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on July 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Rob Kim/Getty
AWR Hawkins

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider okayed the use of the band’s music by gun control groups who are organizing a push to ban “assault weapons.”

On Tuesday, Snider gave the okay in response to a Twitter user who is organizing the gun control push:

He also gave the okay to a Twitter user who wants to use the song in conjunction with a Moms Demand Action gun control push:

These tweets come one day after transgender shooter Aubrey Hale killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville.

In other tweets, Snider noted that he keeps a .45 caliber pistol by his bedside and his wife keeps a 9mm pistol in hers.

He also noted that his firearm of choice for use during the night is a shotgun.

Ironically, shotguns are key components of police tactical teams.

