Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider okayed the use of the band’s music by gun control groups who are organizing a push to ban “assault weapons.”

On Tuesday, Snider gave the okay in response to a Twitter user who is organizing the gun control push:

I am a gun owner.. That said, HELL YEAH YOU CAN USE "WE'RE NOT GONNA TAKE IT AS YOUR ANTHEM! Assault weapons were never meant for anything but combat! https://t.co/WdqvrWCbHW — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) March 28, 2023

He also gave the okay to a Twitter user who wants to use the song in conjunction with a Moms Demand Action gun control push:

These tweets come one day after transgender shooter Aubrey Hale killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville.

In other tweets, Snider noted that he keeps a .45 caliber pistol by his bedside and his wife keeps a 9mm pistol in hers.

He also noted that his firearm of choice for use during the night is a shotgun.

Ironically, shotguns are key components of police tactical teams.

