CLAIM: Rep. Colin Allred’s (D-TX) campaign manager, Paige Hutchinson, says a recording of Allred suggesting things would be better in the United States if the Second Amendment had not been written is “highly edited.”

VERDICT: False. The roughly 12-minute recording is of Allred commenting on the interpretation and viability of the Second Amendment as well as his belief that gun control can be enacted even with the Second Amendment in place.

Allred is a former NFL player turned politician who is currently serving his third term in the U.S. House and announced his campaign bid for U.S. Senate earlier this week.

On Friday, Breitbart News reported on the 2018 recording of Allred, who describes any push to repeal the Second Amendment as out of touch with reality but suggests things would be better in the United States if the Second Amendment had not been written.

The recording, captured and published by Congressional Republicans in 2018, presents Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) challenger, Allred, saying, “Within the confines of the accurately applied Second Amendment, we can do everything we want to do, as far as regulating weapons and all that.”

He continued:

The Second Amendment does have, in the first sentence, in order to maintain, you know, “well-regulated militia,” and “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” … There’s two ideas there, the recent trend has only been to focus on the right to bear arms instead of the well-regulated militia part. So I just think we have to accurately apply it. Would it be better had it not been written? Of course. But there’s no chance that we’re going to repeal any of the Bill of Rights amendments. … It wouldn’t happen; it’s not within the bounds of reality in this country. But what we could do, I think, there’s plenty of room within there to not allow people to have “weapons of war.”

The relevant portion of the recording starts at 3:01, which is where the embedded clip (below) begins:

FOX News also reported on Allred’s anti-Second Amendment comments, citing the recording which Breitbart News “resurfaced.”

Paige Hutchison, Allred’s campaign manager, responded to FOX News Digital, saying, “A highly edited clip from six years ago is not in any way an accurate reflection of Allred’s position.”

The clip embedded above is Allred in his own words.

