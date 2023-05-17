Alleged Intruder Shot Dead After Entering Arizona Home

An alleged intruder was shot dead Sunday morning after entering a Phoenix, Arizona, home, where he was confronted by the homeowner.

KTAR noted that the incident occurred about 7:45 a.m. “near 17th Avenue and Buckeye Road.”

The alleged intruder, 31-year-old Aires Jordan Holmes, “unlawfully entered the residence” and the homeowner confronted him, AZ Central reported.

The confrontation was followed by gunshots and Holmes died at the scene.

The homeowner was interviewed by police, then released.

Breitbart News pointed out that a homeowner shot an alleged knife-wielding intruder in Constantine Township, Michigan, Friday night about 10 p.m.

The intruder underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

