Suspect in Critical Condition After Resident Opens Fire to Save Family

A Bakersfield, California, intruder was shot by a resident and hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly forcing his way into a home around 8 p.m. last Friday.
Video from a Ring camera showed the suspect, 38-year-old Tanarri Stocker, who was allegedly armed, ringing a doorbell at one house then running to a neighboring house. It was at the neighboring home that the Stocker allegedly made unwanted entry and came face-to-face with a legal gun owner.
Ring camera catches home intruder moments before break-in, and a law-abiding gun owner fought back.
"He protected his family. That was the only thing that was on his mind, and we know that this person had evil intent. His intent wasn't just to come in and take something. He was… pic.twitter.com/G00M10NZZI
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023
KGET reported Stocker allegedly entered via the garage then went into the home through a side door. A resident in the home shot Stocker, critically wounding him.
The Bakersfield Police Department indicated Stocker “is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.” The charges arising from Friday’s incident include aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm,
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
