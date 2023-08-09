Suspect in Critical Condition After Resident Opens Fire to Save Family

A Bakersfield, California, intruder was shot by a resident and hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly forcing his way into a home around 8 p.m. last Friday.

Video from a Ring camera showed the suspect, 38-year-old Tanarri Stocker, who was allegedly armed, ringing a doorbell at one house then running to a neighboring house. It was at the neighboring home that the Stocker allegedly made unwanted entry and came face-to-face with a legal gun owner.

KGET reported Stocker allegedly entered via the garage then went into the home through a side door. A resident in the home shot Stocker, critically wounding him.

The Bakersfield Police Department indicated Stocker “is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.” The charges arising from Friday’s incident include aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm,

