Over 40 Shot During Labor Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Over 40 people were shot, nine of them fatally, during Labor Day weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 15 people were shot Friday into Saturday night in Chicago, and four of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported the number of shooting victims had rise to over 40, with five more shooting fatalities.

One of the additional shooting fatalities was as 23-year-0ld who dropped off at a firehouse with gunshot injuries around 10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Another fatal shooting resulted in a 15-year-old being taken to South Shore Hospital around 7:40 Monday. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Just over two hours earlier, another 15-year-old was shot multiple times while “in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street.” He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Also, a 27-year-old man was shot and badly wounded while in a room “at the YMCA, 3333 N. Marshfield Ave.” He died on Sunday.

The fifth additional fatal shooting occurred Friday about 6:15 p.m., when 26-year-old Daquon Rice was shot and killed while “in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue.”

