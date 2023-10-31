Following Maine shooting suspect Robert Card’s mid-July evaluation at a West Point hospital, the U.S. Army decided he should not take part in “live fire activity” or handle guns and ammunition.

On October 28, 2023, Breitbart News reported police took Card for an evaluation at a hospital while he was at West Point in mid-July 2023.

Card, an Army Reservist, had caught the attention of military officials after “acting erratically in mid-July” while taking part in training at West Point, the Associated Press noted. Police in New York were called and Card was taken to West Point’s Keller Army Community Hospital for evaluation.

On October 31, 2023, the BBC pointed out that U.S. Army decided Card was “non-deployable due to concerns over his well-being” following the evaluation.

CBS News indicated the U.S. Army decided Card “shouldn’t have a weapon…[or] handle ammunition.”

Robert Card, the person of interest being pursued by police in Maine, "recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices." https://t.co/x0t1bA3SpX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2023

Breitbart News observed the Maine National Guard asked police to check on Card in mid-September out of concerns that he could “snap and commit a mass shooting.”

CNN reported personnel from “the Sagadahoc County and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Offices” responded to the Maine National Guard request by trying to make contact with Card on September 16, 2023.

The attempts to make contact were unsuccessful.

On October 25, 2023, Card allegedly opened fire in two Lewiston, Maine, locations, at least one of which was a gun-free zone. Eighteen innocents were killed and 13 others were wounded.

