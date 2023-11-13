Shots were fired late Sunday night after three individuals tried to break into a Secret Service SUV being used by agents protecting President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi.

The Associated Press reported that the incident occurred in Georgetown, when the agents “saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV.”

One of the agents opened fire, causing the three individuals to flee in a red vehicle.

FOX News noted that the Secret Service released a statement on the incident, indicating, “There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

A survey has ranked Washington, DC, as the least desirable place to live due to its high crime rate and cost of living. https://t.co/RKxeMW3YSZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 6, 2023

The AP observed, “Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district.”

Violent crime is up over 40 percent, compared to where it was last year.