Democrats’ ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Prohibits 205 Different Firearms

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) put forward an “assault weapons” ban Wednesday that would prohibit Americans from buying at least 205 different firearms.

The United States Conference of Mayors noted Schumer’s “assault weapons” ban is a reintroduction of a gun ban put forward by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

On Monday, Breitbart News reported Schumer’s intentions to bring an “assault weapons” ban to the Senate floor this week.

On Wednesday morning, Schumer announced today is the day:

Today, I'm putting the Assault Weapons Ban on the Senate floor to help rid our streets of these dangerous, deadly weapons. Gun violence in America is a national crisis, and the American people are sick of enduring one mass shooting after another. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 6, 2023

FOX News noted that Schumer asked for “unanimous consent” on the “assault weapons” ban, which allows passage without a formal vote.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) stood on the Senate floor to block the bill Wednesday, noting that “Democrats defunded the police– now they want to disarm the American people.”

There were nearly 25 million AR/AK-style rifles in circulation on June 21, 2022, at which time the National Shooting Sports Foundation observed there were more AR/AK-style firearms in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

The number of AR/AK-style rifles in circulation is certainly much higher now.

