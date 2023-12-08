Mark Hamill Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban After UNLV Handgun Attack

Actor Mark Hamill pushed for an “assault weapons” ban Wednesday, just hours after a 67-year-old attacker killed three people at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) with a handgun.

Gun-control group Newtown Action Alliance posted Hamill’s comments as part of its eleventh Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.

Hamill spoke about gun violence, saying, “We need to end this public health crisis now, ban ‘assault weapons’ now, enact universal background checks now, pass red flag laws now.”

He did not mention that California has had an “assault weapons” ban for more than 30 years and universal background checks for nearly as long. Moreover, it adopted Gun Violence Protective Orders — A.K.A. a red flag law — in 2014, according to Giffords.

In fact, California has every gun control that Democrats have spent decades pushing on the federal level. Yet California was the number one state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and witnessed four mass shootings in one week of January 2023 alone, reported CNN.

@MarkHamill speaks at the 11th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence. Watch the vigil live on Facebook OR https://t.co/SlmI9iXAlp pic.twitter.com/7PpiPrq9SD — Newtown Action Alliance (@NewtownAction) December 7, 2023

Hamill also claimed that “nearly 50,000 Americans die from gun violence every year.” He was referencing 2021 figures but did not mention that suicides make up the majority of firearm-related deaths in any given year. For example, Pew Research reported that 54 percent — or 26,328 — of 2021’s firearm-related deaths were suicides.

Among the remaining firearm-related deaths — after taking out accidental gun deaths, officer-involved shootings, and “undetermined circumstances” — the figure for actual gun violence deaths is 20,958, roughly 30,000 fewer deaths than Hamill claimed.

Additionally, as it relates to an “assault weapons” ban, a closer look at the actual number of firearm homicides shows more people were beaten to death in 2021 than were killed with rifles.

