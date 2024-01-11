Oregon Gun Control Permanently Blocked by State Court Judge

The gun controls in Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114) were permanently blocked via a General Judgment entered January 9, 2024, by Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio.

Raschio initially blocked the gun controls just days before they were to go into effect.

Breitbart News reported Raschio issued a temporary restraining order against BM 114 on December 6, 2022, in a case filed by Gun Owners of America. BM 114 then spent months in state and federal courts and was again blocked from Raschio, via a permanent injunction, on November 21, 2023.

Litigation continued but ended on January 9, 2024, when Raschio solidified the permanent injunction against BM 114, noting, “…IT IS HEREBY DECLARED that Ballot Measure 114 is facially unconstitutional in all of its applications under Oregon Constitution, Article l, section 27; and IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that Defendants and Defendants’ Agents are permanently enjoined from enforcing all provisions of Ballot Measure 14.”

On December 14, 2022, Breitbart News observed Oregon police worried BM 114 would limit them to ten-round magazines if it were allowed to take effect. Police were also concerned BM 114 would force them to get a permit in order to carry their firearms off-duty.

The case is Arnold v. Kotek in Oregon’s Harney County Circuit Court.

