Florida House Passes Bill to Lower Legal Gun Purchase Age to 18

The Florida House passed legislation on Friday to lower the legal firearm purchase age from 21 to 18 years.

The NRA-ILA reported that the bill, HB 1223, passed the House by a vote of 76-35.

It was legal to buy a long gun in Florida at age 18 until shortly after the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting. The legislature raised the minimum purchase age to 21 following that attack.

The NRA filed suit against Florida’s increased legal purchase age, arguing that it violated the rights of 18-20 year-olds.

HB 1223 is designed to return the legal purchase age to 18.

FOX 13 noted that State Rep. Robin Bartleman (D) criticized the passage of HB 1223, saying, “Shame on us. We told the citizens of Florida that we were going to protect them.”

