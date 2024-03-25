Felony assaults on New York City subways jumped 53 percent during 2023 compared to the same type of assaults during 2019, according to statistics reported by the New York Post.

The Post noted there were 570 felony assaults reported in 2023, which is roughly 200 more than were reported in 2019.

Moreover, felony assaults resulting in “substantial injury” made up 25 percent of major crimes on NYC trains during 2023 whereas the same type of assaults with the same type of injuries constituted only 15 percent of major crimes on trains in 2019.

The Post pointed out that police and transit workers are not immune to the violence either: “100 cops and 60 transit employees were assaulted in the system in 2023; both figures were up sharply from 2019 when 71 cops and 32 transit employees were assaulted.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the second state in the Union for gun control laws, describing the state as an “innovator” on gun control.

Those gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, a microstamping requirement for new handguns, stringent open carry regulations, a ban on being armed for self-defense on college campuses, and a ban on teachers or school staff being armed on K-12 campuses for classroom defense, among other controls.

WATCH: Jim Jordan Torches DA Alvin Bragg for Caring “More About Perpetrators Than Victims” at NYC Crime Hearing

House Judiciary GOP

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.