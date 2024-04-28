An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr., the suspect sought in connection with the April 21, 2024, shooting death of Chicago police officer Luis M. Huesca.

Breitbart News reported Huesca was shot and killed just before 3 a.m. on the 21st, while driving home after his shift with the department ended.

At the time, the Associated Press noted 30-year-old Huesca’s vehicle was taken but police are not sure if “the shooting was part of a carjacking.”

On April 27, 2024, UPI pointed out an arrest warrant was issued for Tate, Jr., who is alleged to have killed Huesca with a .40 caliber handgun.

ABC 7 observed that a $100,000 reward is being offered “for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Tate, Jr.”

Tate Jr., was arrested on March 6, 2024, for trespassing in Olympic Fields and was scheduled to appear in court over the incident on April 24, 2024.

He did not show up for the court date.

