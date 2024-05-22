Sheriff: Woman Shot Alleged Intruder ‘in Defense of Her Family’

A Kissimmee, Florida, woman shot and wounded an alleged home intruder on May 21, 2024, after he moved through the house and entered the bedroom in which she and her family were hiding.

The Miami Herald reported that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a burglary in progress call and arrived to find the alleged intruder, 28-year-old David Martinez-Estrada, was in the house. Deputies attempted to get Martinez-Estrada to exit the home but he continued to move further and further inside the residence instead.

When he entered the bedroom in which the family was hiding, shots rang out.

The OCSO noted that Martinez-Estrada then “exited the residence.”

They added, “Contact was made with the victim, who advised she acted in defense of herself and her family when the suspect forced his way into the bedroom the victim and her family were in.”

Martinez-Estrada was wounded by the gunfire and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was “charged with criminal mischief, burglary to an occupied dwelling unarmed, stalking and resisting an officer without violence, according to the sheriff’s office,” the Herald reported.

