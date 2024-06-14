Apartment Tenant Takes Alleged Intruder’s Gun, Kills Him with It

An apartment tenant in Houston’s Alief suburb managed to wrest a gun away from an alleged intruder and shoot him dead with it on Wednesday.

KIAH Houston reported the tenant was shot by the alleged intruder, but thereafter managed to take away the suspect’s gun and shoot him with it.

ABC 13 noted that two men allegedly participated in the break-in, one of whom actually entered apartment and one who stayed by the door as a look-out.

A male tenant fought with the would-be intruder and ended up being shot in the leg. After being shot, the tenant managed to get his hands on the alleged intruder’s gun, shooting the alleged intruder and fatally wounding him.

The alleged intruder was rushed to a hospital after officers arrived on the scene and he died a short time later. The suspect serving as a lookout fled the scene once shots were fired and was able to escape.

The tenant’s girlfriend was in the apartment during the incident but was not harmed.