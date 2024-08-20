CLAIM: During his Monday night speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), lame duck President Joe Biden claimed more children die from bullets than from accidents.

VERDICT: FALSE. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers show unintentional car deaths in 2020 among individuals aged 0-19 were 27 times higher than unintentional gun deaths in that age range.

Biden has made this assertion numerous times in various ways, first by stating that “guns are the number one killer of children” in 2022 and continuing to repeat the claim ever since.

On Monday, Biden worded the claim as, “More children in America are killed by a gunshot than by than any other cause in the United States. … More die from a bullet than cancer, accidents, or anything else.”

Quick caveat: When Biden talks of “children” he is referencing individuals aged 0-19 years. Therefore “children,” in Biden’s reference, include legal adults.

Biden’s claim that bullets kill more children than accidents is false.

