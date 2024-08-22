Eighth Circuit Denies Request to Rehear Case that Sank Minnesota Gun Control

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit refused on Wednesday to rehear the case that overturned Minnesota’s ban on issuing concealed carry permits to 18-20-year-olds.

In July, Breitbart News noted that a three-judge panel for the Eighth Circuit struck down the ban after weighing it in light of Bruen (2022).

The three judges were George W. Bush appointee Lavenski Smith, George W. Bush appointee Duane Benton, and Donald Trump appointee David Stras.

The case is Worth v. Harrington, and, on August 21, 2024, the Second Amendment Foundation announced that the Eighth Circuit denied a request to rehear it and a request to hear the case en banc.

The plaintiffs in the case were the Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition, and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

Second Amendment Foundation founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb commented on the Eighth Circuit’s refusal to rehear the case, saying:

We are gratified by the Eight Circuit’s decision, and now we will see whether Minnesota submits a petition for certiorari to the Supreme Court. For the time being, we have notched another victory in our ongoing effort to win firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time.

WATCH: AWR Hawkins Explains the Value of Concealed Carry Permits

awhawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.