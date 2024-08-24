An alleged machete-wielding intruder gave things a second thought and walked away after a homeowner grabbed a 9mm and pointed it at him.

The incident occurred August 21, 2024, around 5:00 p.m., and FOX 7 reported the release of surveillance video on August 22.

In the video the alleged intruder can be seen wandering around the backside of the home, trying to make entry.

Brave Texas man defends family with gun after man with machete attempts to enter home. pic.twitter.com/yMuFURu5Z2 — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) August 24, 2024

Southwest Florida Daily quoted the homeowner, Darryl Stevens, saying, “I started running through the house. I locked every door as fast as possible, ran upstairs. Luckily, I had a firearm here, so I grabbed my 9mm, unlocked it, ran down as fast as I could.”

He recounted being face to face with the intruder. “I told him he’s got to leave, or he’s going to lose his life, you know?”

Stevens called 911 and the man who was allegedly carrying the machete, 43-year-old Jerry Escamilla, was arrested.

