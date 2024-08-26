At least 30 people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times described some of the incidents, noting the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred “in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue just after 11 p.m.”

Officers arrived on scene to find a man aged 35-40 years with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The shooting victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man with numerous gunshot wounds was found inside a vehicle “in the 7200-block of South Washtenaw Avenue” around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased young man was identified as Christian Tucker, godson of Chicago Pastor Brooks.

Chicago Police

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday a male of undetermined age was found shot “in the 2400-block South Christiana Avenue.” He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The weekend shootings and killings come on the heels of a week in which at least six were shot in 22 separate incidents. Breitbart News reported the weekday violence occurred while the Democrat National Convention was taking place in the Windy City.

According to the Sun-Times, 372 people have been killed in Chicago during 2024.

