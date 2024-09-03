Oregon ‘Ghost Gun’ Ban Took Effect September 1st

A ban on firearms which Democrats refer to as “ghost guns” went into effect in Oregon on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

KOIN reported that the legislation containing the ban, House Bill 2005, took effect after surviving legal challenges.

The Missoula Current noted the ban was the result of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s (D) years long push. Now that it is in effect, “all firearms built after Oct. 22, 1968, must have a serial number.”

While the possession of unserialized guns is prohibited, HB 2005 provides a means of compliance whereby someone who owns such a firearm can take “the gun, frame and receivers…to a federally licensed gun dealer to be serialized.”

AG Rosenblum said, “Responsible gun ownership means respecting the gun laws of our state, and that now includes a ban on unserialized and undetectable ‘ghost guns.’ …For the safety of your families and communities, please make sure you understand our new law and that you are in compliance.”

