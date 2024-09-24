Parkland Parents Push Gun Control Via School Shooting Video Game

Parkland parents Manuel and Patricia Oliver have created and introduced a school shooting video game that urges players to push for five gun controls the Olivers claim will stop school shootings.

The Olivers’ son, Joaquin, was killed in the February 14, 2018, attack in which an individual with a legally purchased rifle opened fire on school grounds.

CBS 12 reported that the Olivers’ game, “The Final Exam,” allows players to try to survive a school shooting. CBS 4 noted that the game has “the sights and sounds of a school shooting, including gunfire.”

“The Final Exam” presses students to push for five gun controls: An “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, gun storage laws, and a higher minimum age for gun purchases.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

ahawkins

California already has all these laws and more, yet they have not ended high-profile mass shootings in the state. In fact, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

Manuel Oliver said, “My life is not the result of me playing a game and then losing the game, my life is actually the result of the inaction of…politicians.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.