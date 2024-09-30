Alleged Robber with Toy Gun Gets Shot by Legally Armed Citizen

A 16-year-old alleged robber put a toy gun in a man’s back Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood only to have the man turn, pull a real gun, and shoot him.

Two alleged robbers approached the man shortly after 11:00 p.m., NBC 10 noted. The 16-year-old allegedly pressed the toy gun into his back and demanded his valuables. The man appeared to be complying when he pulled a gun and shot the teenager in the leg.

The alleged robber’s intended victim was legally armed. FOX 29 reported that he was a 21-year-old man who was walking with his girlfriend.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace commented on the man shooting the teen who allegedly used a toy gun: “Having been pressed into the victim’s back, there would have been no way for them to know that.”

The 16-year-old was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

