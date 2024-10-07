The armed church member who claimed he shot at an armed attacker outside a Burnet, Texas, church fabricated the whole story, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Breitbart News reported that an armed churchgoer, part of the church’s “volunteer safety team,” dialed 911 about 10:30 a.m. and when authorities arrived he told them he had fired shots at two suspects, one of whom had a rifle.

KWTX reported that on Monday, following a day of investigation, the BCSO announced that the churchgoer admitted to making the story up.

The BCSO said, “There were no hostile actions taken or directed at the church by any persons, and no weapons brandished toward the church or the safety team member. At no time was the safety of the congregation in jeopardy.”

The churchgoer, identified as Jacob Wayne Tarver, 45, of Burnet County, is now charged with “false report to induce an emergency response, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and deadly conduct.” Two of the three charges are felonies.

