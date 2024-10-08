Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s State Department has delayed fulfilling a rifle order for Israel for over 350 days, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) revealed Monday when he sat for an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

Clyde explained Israel “has had over 50,000 rifles on order since shortly after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.” The rifles that have been ordered are from American companies renowned for their rifle manufacturing, and those include Colt and Daniel Defense.

He noted rifles were ordered to go to “Israeli National Police (INP) in order to maintain law and order.”

An “end user certificate” has to be secured as part of the process of having an export of arms approved and Clyde says the Biden/Harris administration is holding the process up with claims that they are not confident that the rifles “won’t end up in the settlers’ hands.”

In other words, the Biden/Harris administration is withholding the certificate on grounds they do not want the guns to end up in the hands of “those in the West Bank.”

Clyde noted, “Israel has always been phenomenally good when it comes to keeping control of their weapons. Unlike other countries of the world that the United States has provided arms to…Look at Afghanistan for crying out loud.”

We asked Clyde, “Are you saying that the rifles were ordered from Daniel Defense and others, and that those rifles were manufactured and are now just sitting somewhere?”

He responded, “That’s correct.”

Clyde explained that on average, “It takes 41 days for an export license to be approved, that’s the average for military small arms. With the rifle order for Israel we’ve now exceeded 350 days.”

He concluded by sharing his opinion, which is that the Biden/Harris administration is pandering to antisemitism at colleges and universities around the country and, especially, Michigan, where Harris needs a win.

Clyde observed, “If you really want to drill down to the reason, in my opinion, the reason for the delay is the Biden/Harris administration’s political pandering to those who would support Hamas, the Houthis, basically terrorist sympathizers here in the United States who have a vote.”

