A video posted on November 3, 2024, shows Israeli President Isaac Herzog shooting at targets on a range to fulfill requirements for his gun license.

The targets were balloons that were waving about in the wind, and President Herzog hit them all, one at a time, without any misses.

On October 8, 2024, the day after a major terror attack in Israel last year, Breitbart News noted that private gun ownership in Israel was low as they do not have a Second Amendment. As a result, Hamas was able to go door to door killing Israelis who had no way of defending themselves.

Israeli leaders emerged from the October 7 attack seeking to broaden gun ownership by expediting the licensing process. And, in the wake of the attack, Israel’s Health Ministry asked civilians with gun licenses to serve as security at hospitals as the war with Hamas unfolded.

