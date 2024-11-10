One person is dead following an incident in which Tuskegee police chief Patrick Mardis said “some idiots started shooting” Saturday night during Tuskegee University’s homecoming.

AL.com noted that Tuskegee University, an HBCU, was celebrating its 100th homecoming when shots rang out. The person who was fatally shot “was not associated with the university.”

The campus was so jammed with attendees watching the Tuskegee University/Miles College game that Mardis said, “You couldn’t get the emergency vehicles in there there were so many people there.”

The New York Post reported, “Roughly 47,300 people had filled Alumni Stadium, which has an official capacity of 10,000, for the university’s homecoming football game,”

A number of attendees were wounded by gunfire, in addition to the one person who was killed. Police do not know how many shooters there were and no one was under arrest as of Sunday morning.

