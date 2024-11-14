During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday Sen. Mazie Hirono (D) claimed the Supreme Court of the United States created the ability to own guns via Heller (2008).

In video published by Forbes, Hirono began her opening remarks by referencing an earlier hearing in which the “entire panel” of witnesses agreed that “this nation is awash in guns.”

She went on to stress the phrase “awash in guns” at least three more times, then said, “Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in various decisions, Heller was pretty much an astounding decision to me when suddenly, individual could, [under] the Second Amendment, individuals could own firearms.”

Hirono made sure to safeguard her party’s gun control push by noting some room for some regulation was admitted in Heller.

She then jumped to the Bruen (2022) decision, feigning shock that, “Suddenly, we’re supposed to look to what the Founding Fathers thought about in…1791 or some astounding time-frame such as that.”

The purpose of Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Hearing was to give Democrats one last opportunity to push for a bump stock ban and legislation making Glock switches more illegal than they already are.

