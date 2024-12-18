A Virginia hunter is dead after a bear shot by one of his fellow hunters fell out of a tree and landed on him.

CBS News reported the incident Tuesday, noting that it occurred on December 9, 2024.

The incident unfolded as a group of hunters were tracking a bear and it ran up a tree. One of the hunters then shot the animal and it fell on 58-year-old Lester C. Harvey.

Harvey was transported to a hospital “in serious but stable condition,” then succumbed to his injuries, KSBY reported.

The New York Post noted that Harvey was “a married father of five with eight grandchildren.”

The Post pointed that a bear hunter in North Carolina was injured in 2019 when a bear that had been shot “fell out of the tree and began biting the hunter.” Consequently, the bear and the hunter “tumbled off a cliff,” leaving the hunter hospitalized and the bear dead.

