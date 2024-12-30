Man Cited After Shooting Hunter He Confused for a Deer

A hunter in Louisiana was cited after after confusing another hunter for a deer and shooting him with a 20-gauge shotgun.

WDSU reported that the incident occurred on December 23, 2024, when both men were hunting on a small property. Neither hunter knew the other was on the property.

Fox News noted that the hunter who pulled trigger called 911 immediately upon realizing he had shot another man and the wounded individual was transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The hunter who pulled the trigger “was cited for hunting without deer tags and not wearing hunter’s orange,” and more charges could be filed.

Breitbart News reported that Special Forces soldier and former Central Michigan University quarterback Tommy Lazzaro died at age 27 after reportedly being hit by a hunter’s stray bullet while he “was driving to the range to help a fellow soldier who was having car trouble.”

Task & Purpose noted that Lazzaro was a special forces soldier with 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was at Elgin Air Force base on December 22 when shot. The bullet that killed him “was fired by a hunter who was shooting on the Eglin range, a popular hunting location.”

