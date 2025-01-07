Over 15.2 Million Background Checks for Gun Sales in 2024

There were over 15.2 million National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks performed for gun sales at retail in 2024, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

Each month, NSSF goes through the FBI’s tally for NICS checks, whittling the list down to the checks were specifically conducted for gun sales. Following the end of the year, NSSF releases a total number of NICS checks for gun sales that were conducted.

According to NSSF figures for 2024, there were over 15.2 million such checks conducted.

Breitbart News noted that November 2024 was the 64th consecutive month of over one million NICS checks a month for gun sales. And November was followed by a December which also saw over one million NICS checks for gun sales, brining the current consecutive streak to 65 months.

RELATED — AWR Hawkins: “An Armed Populace Is a Safer Populace”

Following the December 2024 background check figures, NSSF president and CEO Joe Bartozzi said, “These background check figures show strong sales and that today’s firearm manufacturers are delivering high-quality products. We are proud that our member companies continue to exceed the high standards that law-abiding Americans demand when it comes to the products that allow them to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com