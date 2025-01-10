Momentum: National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Introduced in Senate

Legislation to create national reciprocity for concealed carry was introduced in the Senate Thursday, one day after similar legislation was introduced in the U.S. House.

Breitbart News reported Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) introduced the Constitutional Carry Reciprocity Act Wednesday.

Hudson’s act, H.R. 38, says, in part:

A person who is not prohibited by Federal law from possessing, transporting, shipping, or receiving a firearm, who is carrying a valid identification document containing a photograph of the person, and who is carrying a valid license or permit which is issued pursuant to the law of a State and which permits the person to carry a concealed firearm or is entitled to carry a concealed firearm in the State in which the person resides, may possess or carry a concealed handgun (other than a machine gun or destructive device) that has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce, in any State…

The Senate legislation, S. 65, the companion bill for H.R. 38, is also designed to “allow individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home states to exercise those rights in any other state that has concealed carry laws,” according to Sen. John Kennedy (R).

National reciprocity would give concealed carry permits the same gravitas as a driver license, making the permit of any one state valid in the other 49.

This would end the patchwork of laws that currently hinders Americans’ ability to lawfully carry a gun for self-defense in all states.

