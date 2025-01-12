Everytown Still Counting Non-School Shootings as School Shootings

In a column focused on school shootings, the Hill pointed out that Everytown for Gun Safety counts any shooting on school grounds, even a bullet hitting a building on school grounds, as a school shooting.

The Hill reported this while noting that there is disagreement even among gun-control groups about how many school shootings actually occur, and this is because they all have different definitions for what constitutes such a shooting.

For example, Education Week “only counts incidents that occurred during school hours or at school-sponsored events” and, therefore, found 39 shootings in 2024. But Everytown, which counts “at any time a shot is fired on school grounds, even if no one was injured or killed,” found 219 such shootings.

Everytown’s website admits the group “tracks every time a firearm discharges a live round inside or into a school building or on or onto a school campus or grounds.” This means they count incidents that “resulted in a person being shot and killed or wounded, as well as those in which a gun was discharged and no one was shot.”

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Dem’s Solution to Failed Gun Control Is More Gun Control:

Everytown does this by relying on the K-12 Shooting Database to do their footwork, even though the database’s website describes the group as one which “documents when a gun is fired, brandished (pointed at a person with intent), or bullet hits school property, regardless of the number of victims, time, day, or reason.”

On December 9, 2014, Everytown released a list of “100 School Shootings” it claimed had occurred in the approximately two years since a man with stolen firearms attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School. Breitbart News noted that Everytown’s list contained non-school shootings, shootings that did not occur, and accidental discharges of firearms that were legally possessed on campus.

