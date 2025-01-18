Aggressive Driver Shot Numerous Times After Allegedly Chasing Couple

An aggressive driver was shot numerous times Friday night in Houston, Texas, after allegedly brake-checking, blocking, and chasing a couple riding in another vehicle.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

KHOU reported that the suspect, a man in his 40s, was driving a pickup truck when he allegedly “zeroed in on a car driven by a 20-year-old man.” There was also a pregnant woman in the car with the younger man.

The driver allegedly brake-checked the 20-year-old, drove into oncoming traffic to get beside him, and finally, blocked the car’s forward motion, then exited his truck with his hand near his pockets.

The 20-year-old feared for himself and for the woman with him and opened fire, hitting the 40-year-old numerous times.

Houston Police Department’s Lt. R. Willkens explained:

ABC 13 noted that a 24-year-old Houston woman who shot and killed a man at an apartment on Christmas is claiming self-defense.

Police indicated the man, 22-year-old Jonathon Mason, was dead when officers arrived. Houston PD “determined the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute” and the case will go before a grand jury.

