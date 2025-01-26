Nine Shot Early Sunday Morning Outside Amarillo Nightclub

Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, outside a nightclub on Polk Street in Amarillo, Texas, early Sunday morning.

KVII reported the shooting occurred around 2 a.m.

FOX 4 KDFW noted that police received “numerous 911 calls” regarding the shooting, which “possibly stems from an earlier altercation inside the bar.”

The alleged shooter is identified as 23-year-old Robert Kenney Knox, who allegedly left the bar earlier in the night then returned in a vehicle from which he exited and opened fire. He then got back into the vehicle and the driver sped away. A witness followed the vehicle and called police to provide them with details on the vehicle’s location.

Police located the vehicle, and arrested Knox and the driver, 21-year-old Nahryah Hilesta Ines Hayes. A third occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Britt Brinson Cave was arrested as well. Knox and Hayes were each charged with one count of murder and “eight counts of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.” Cave was charged with public intoxication.

MyHighPlains.com reported, “[The Amarillo Police Department] stated that the department’s Homicide Unit is seeking assistance and encourages those with video footage or additional information related to this incident to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468.”

