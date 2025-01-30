Revealed: Suspect Accused of Plot to Kill Trump Officials Is Transgender

The person who was arrested Monday for allegedly plotting to kill Trump officials has been identified as 24-year-old Ryan Michael English, who prefers to go by Riley Jane.

WWLP reported that English was arrested Monday after traveling from Massachusetts to D.C., allegedly to kill some high-ranking Republicans.

English’s alleged would-be targets included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Associated Press noted that English “was arrested at the Capitol after he approached police and said he had knives and Molotov cocktails in his possession and wanted to surrender, according to a Capitol police officer’s affidavit.” Another knife and some “firebombs” were among items found in English’s possession by investigators.

The charges against English include “unlawful receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm and of carrying a firearm, a dangerous weapon, an explosive or an incendiary device on Capitol grounds.”

WWLP pointed out that English’s attorney sent them a memo, noting that he uses the name Riley Jane instead of Ryan Michael English.

In another incident, Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old transgender woman who shot and killed six people in a Nashville Christian school on March 27, 2023, left behind hand-written notes allegedly focused on her “imaginary penis.”

Writings acquired by the Tennessee Star showed that Hale, a biological female, allegedly wrote, “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male.”

She allegedly claimed that being raised as a girl was “torture” and added, “I finally found the answer – that changing one’s gender is possible.”

Hale was killed on the second floor of the Christian school building by Nashville Metropolitan Police.

