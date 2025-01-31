Alleged Intruder Dead After Kicking In Armed Homeowner’s Door

An alleged intruder in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, died over the weekend after kicking in an armed homeowner’s door and being shot in the torso.

Centre Daily Times noted police responded to reports of gunfire at home around 11:55 p.m. on January 25.

Upon arriving on scene, officers learned two adults and three children were asleep in the home when the alleged intruder kicked in the front door. KRQE reported the homeowner grabbed a gun “and confronted the suspect, before shooting them once.”

KOAT pointed out the wounded alleged intruder was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his gunshot wound.

Also over the weekend, there was a shootout between a Dearborn, Michigan, homeowner and an alleged intruder. Breitbart News reported the homeowner and an alleged intruder exchanged gunfire that left both of them wounded, and the whole thing was caught on video.

FOX 2 Detroit noted the wounded suspect, Phillip Price, was charged with “assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and other charges as part of a 21-count indictment.”

