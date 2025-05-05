Rep. Eric Burlison: ‘Abolish the ATF… Return Power to the People’

Rep. Eric Burlison (R) continues his push to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, saying it is time to “return power to the people.”

He did this with a May 4, 2025, post to X:

Burlison began pushing for the abolition of the ATF in November, 2024, and has made clear throughout the fight that eliminating the agency is not a “radical” move.

He introduced H.R. 221 into this Congress, noting, “H.R. 221 will Abolish The ATF. It’s that simple. Eliminate this redundant agency that consistently violates Second Amendment rights.”

In a January 13, 2025, post to X, Burlison wrote, “The ATF uses your tax dollars to violate your constitutional rights. Does that sound like freedom to you?”

As previously reported by Breitbart News, Burlison is simultaneously seeking to repeal the National Firearms Act (NFA), thereby eliminating the cumbersome processes currently involved in the acquisition of a suppressor, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, along with various other firearms and accessories.

Burlison used an X post to say, “Gun control has always been about control, not safety. The NFA is a prime example of this, and we’re working to take it down.”

