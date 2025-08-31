Tim Walz Weighs Emergency Legislative Session on Gun Control

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is weighing an emergency legislative session on gun control after a trans shooter killed two children and injured 17 other individuals last week at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

The shooter in the school attack, named Robert at birth, legally changed his name to “Robin” at age 17, and identified as a female thereafter.

Three guns were used in the attack — a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle — and all three were purchased legally. The trans shooter was outside the church building and opened fire through church windows as the children were sitting in pews, attending Mass.

The trans shooter left behind a video manifesto, in which he said, “F*ck those kids” and, “Where’s your f*cking God now?”

But Walz and Minnesota Democrats want to focus on guns. MPR News noted that “Democratic lawmakers and Minneapolis city officials called for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines” one day after the shooting.

On Friday, Walz posted to X:

Minnesota already has a red flag law, universal background checks for handgun sales, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, a bump stock ban, a “Glock switch” ban, and numerous other gun controls.

The state is ranked 14th in the nation for gun-law strictness by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

